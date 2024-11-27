Woman accused of stabbing sheep and leaving them to die in barn full of dead animals

A Massachusetts woman accused of stabbing several sheep living on her property and leaving them to die is facing animal cruelty charges after more than a dozen dead animals were found on her property in Harwich, according to police.

Officers first responded to the home on Chatham Road Tuesday after they received a report that there were neglected sheep at the address. When they arrived the resident, identified as Meredith Viprino, told the officers that she had killed the sheep earlier that morning by stabbing them in the throat.

When officers checked the barn, they found two dead sheep with stab wounds, and a third that was still alive. That animal was ultimately euthanized.

Investigators, who described conditions in the barn as "deplorable" also found 12 other animal carcasses in varying stages of decomposition. There was no food or water visible, police said.

Virpino was arrested and faces 15 counts of cruelty to an animal. She was later released on a $500 cash bail.