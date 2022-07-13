Hateful Fliers Distributed in Another North Shore Community, Danvers Police Say

A neo-Nazi group has been distributing fliers in Danvers, Massachusetts, the latest North Shore community to be targeted with the hateful messaging.

Police in Danvers said the Nationalist Social Club, which describes itself as a "pro-white, street-oriented fraternity," has left its hateful literature at homes in the town.

The same group has recently distributed similar fliers advertising its cause in nearby Ipswich and Hamilton.

Ipswich police are asking for the public's help to figure out who is distributing flyers promoting a neo-Nazi group throughout town and across Massachusetts' North Shore communities.

"Danvers will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities' core values," the Danvers Police Department said Wednesday in a statement.

The Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, is described by the Anti-Defamation League as an underground network of white men "willing to fight against their perceived enemies." It has chapters across the U.S. and worldwide.

"Hatred has no place in Ipswich, where our sense of community is one of our great strengths," Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement. "We are actively investigating this matter and are asking residents to assist us in identifying those who distributed these pamphlets."

"Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities’ recognized core values," Hamilton police said.

Police in Danvers asked anyone with questions or concerns to call them at 978-774-1212. The Ipswich Police Department previously asked anyone with information to call 978-356-4343.

Early last month, antisemitic pamphlets were also discovered in neighboring Peabody. Police there said little about that incident.

Attorney General Maura Healey's office found that school officials failed in their response to racist, homophobic and antisemitic behavior by high school hockey players in Danvers.

The superintendent of Danvers Public Schools retired earlier this year as the office of Attorney General Maura Healey looked into allegations of racist, antisemitic and homophobic hazing incidents on Danvers High School's varsity hockey team. Healey ultimately found that the district had failed in its response to those incidents.

Hateful graffiti was also discovered at Danvers schools on at least four occasions between November and February.