Have You Seen the Route 91 Bandit? FBI Offering $10k Reward for Bank Robber's Capture

Authorities released three surveillance images Thursday of the serial bank robber, who they say is considered armed and dangerous

By Marc Fortier

FBI Boston

The FBI Boston is seeking the public's help in identifying an unknown man wanted for robbing 11 banks in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont.

Authorities released three surveillance images Thursday of the so-called Route 91 Bandit, who they say is considered armed and dangerous. He has threatened the use of a gun and during at least six of the robberies has attempted to enter the bank vault.

The FBI released these three surveillance images of the so-called Route 91 Bandit.

He is being referred to as the Route 91 Bandit because the bank robberies have all occurred in various cities and towns located along Route 91.

He is described as being between 5'6" and 5'8" tall, with a medium build. He has blue eyes and light-colored hair, and typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers.

The FBI said he might be operating a newer model Nissan sedan.

The FBI believes the Route 91 Bandit may be driving a newer model Nissan sedan like this one.
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

