Have You Seen This Diamond Ring? Family New to NH Looking for Lost Heirloom

A family reported a plethora of jewelry missing after a move from out of state, and state police shared images of a distinctive "white cushion diamond ring with pear shaped diamond shoulders" in asking for the public's help

By Kate Riccio

Signs released by the New Hampshire State Police about a ring that a family moving into the state lost and is trying to find.
Handout

A family that just moved to New Hampshire is looking for help finding a diamond ring and other family jewelry that went missing during the move, police said Thursday.

The heirloom diamond ring is believed to have made it into New Hampshire before going missing, along with three other rings and multiple pairs of cuff links went missing, according to state police, who received a call about the missing jewelry last week.

Police described the diamond ring as distinctive: "a white cushion diamond ring with pear shaped diamond shoulders" and inscribed with "GIA 1136023015."

Detectives are in contact with the family and are investigating to find out more information. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 603-419-0130, or email him at Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.

