Bullet in Haverhill High School bathroom prompts stay-in-place order

A bullet was found in a bathroom at Haverhill High School on Monday, prompting the Massachusetts school to be locked down, officials said.

Haverhill police were called to investigate the bullet, Haverhill Public Schools said in a post on social media. Meanwhile, a stay-in-place order was issued, meaning students were being kept in classrooms and no one was allowed in or out of the building.

"We will update you as information is available," the post said.