Massachusetts

Bullet in Haverhill High School bathroom prompts stay-in-place order

Students were being kept in classrooms and no one was allowed in or out of the building during the investigation on Monday

By Asher Klein

Haverhill High School
NBC10 Boston

A bullet was found in a bathroom at Haverhill High School on Monday, prompting the Massachusetts school to be locked down, officials said.

Haverhill police were called to investigate the bullet, Haverhill Public Schools said in a post on social media. Meanwhile, a stay-in-place order was issued, meaning students were being kept in classrooms and no one was allowed in or out of the building.

"We will update you as information is available," the post said.

