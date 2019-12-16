Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Haverhill House Fire Displaces 3 People

By Josh Sullivan and Cassy Arsenault

By Josh Sullivan and Cassy Arsenault

111119 dc fire truck generic dc firetruck
Shutterstock

A fire on Dudley Street in Haverhill has left three people without a home Sunday night. No one was injured, fire department officials said.

The home is a total loss, according to police. Fire Chief William Laliberty said that the family tried to put the fire out themselves with a garden hose, which severely set back the fire department from saving the home.

The high winds only worsened the situation, Laliberty said, as did the old age of the home.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 9 hours ago

Man Charged in Assault, Accused of Yelling Racist Slurs Dies

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Firefighters Forced to Use Jaws of Life in Dedham Crash

"Because it's an old building and has a lot of hidden voids, that’s what's making it difficult," he said.

The Eagle-Tribune has reported that one person was burned, and brought to the hospital.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHaverhillfire department
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us