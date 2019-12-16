Haverhill House Fire Displaces 3 People

A fire on Dudley Street in Haverhill has left three people without a home Sunday night. No one was injured, fire department officials said.

The home is a total loss, according to police. Fire Chief William Laliberty said that the family tried to put the fire out themselves with a garden hose, which severely set back the fire department from saving the home.

The high winds only worsened the situation, Laliberty said, as did the old age of the home.

"Because it's an old building and has a lot of hidden voids, that’s what's making it difficult," he said.

The Eagle-Tribune has reported that one person was burned, and brought to the hospital.