Haverhill Man Faces Murder Charges After Fatal Stabbing

Izayah Cruz, 21, was fatally stabbed during an altercation early Tuesday, authorities said

By Young-Jin Kim

police lights
NBC10

A Haverhill, Massachusetts man is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing early Tuesday.

Evanda Jackson, 46, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of 21-year-old Izayah Cruz, also of Haverhill, earlier in the day.

Haverhill police responded to reports of a crash at 3:48 a.m. near Boardman and Water streets, where they found Cruz suffering from a stab wound to the chest, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro.

Cruz was taken to Merrimack Valley Haverhill Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson was ordered held without bail.

According to authorities, Cruz’s brother, who was also in the car, told police Cruz was stabbed during an altercation on Kimball Street, during which he was stabbed.

A probable cause hearing for Jackson is scheduled for October 7.

