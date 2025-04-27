31-year-old arrested after vehicle set on fire in Haverhill

One person has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson case in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Police say Christian Ramirez, 31, of Lawrence, was taken into custody Friday after a vehicle fire that occurred on Cedar Street.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, officers and fire personnel responded around 2:55 a.m. to reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames, which spread to a dwelling, and resulted in multiple people being displaced.

Investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set, and Ramirez was identified as the suspect following a thorough investigation by Haverhill's police and fire departments, Lawrence police and Massachusetts State Police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"This arrest is the result of excellent investigative work and coordination between our officers and partner agencies," Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone said in a statement. "We take crimes like arson very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community."

Further details about this incident weren't immediately available. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective John Orsillo at 978-373-1212, ext. 1557, or through the police department's anonymous tip line at 978-373-1212, ext. 1540.