Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
ayden nelson

Haverhill Police Looking for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Ayden Nelson has been missing since 3:30 p.m. Friday, Haverhill police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Haverhill Police

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from Haverhill.

Ayden Nelson has been missing since 3:30 p.m. Friday, Haverhill police said. He was last seen near Washington Street in the Skateland area.

Nelson is described as 5' tall with a thin build. He has long, dirty blond hair in a bun and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tom Brady 1 hour ago

Former Patriot Antonio Brown and Brady's Buccaneers Agree to Deal: Report

elevator accident 2 hours ago

Mass. Inspector Finds No Fault With Allston Elevator in Death of BU Instructor

Anyone who sees Nelson is asked to call the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212.

This article tagged under:

ayden nelsonMassachusettsHaverhillHaverhill policehaverhill missing child
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us