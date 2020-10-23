Haverhill Police Looking for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from Haverhill.

Ayden Nelson has been missing since 3:30 p.m. Friday, Haverhill police said. He was last seen near Washington Street in the Skateland area.

Nelson is described as 5' tall with a thin build. He has long, dirty blond hair in a bun and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, police said.

Anyone who sees Nelson is asked to call the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212.