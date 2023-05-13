Local

Haverhill

Haverhill Police Search For Six Missing Children

Police say the children's parents are not cooperating with police to find the children

By Evan Ringle

Police in Haverhill say they are looking for six children after receiving a report of child abuse from the missing children's older sibling on Wednesday, May 10.

According to police, the unnamed victim who reported the allegation of child abuse said that her mother and step-father abused her and her seven siblings. Now, police say the six youngest children are missing, and the children's parents are not cooperating with police to find the children.

Police say the children could possibly be in the Randolph area, but did not give a reason for why they suspect this. The names and ages of the missing children are:

Ominsty Great, 7-Month-Old male, black

Cyper Great, 11-Month-Old male, black

Cyphaya Great, 3-Year-Old female, black

Journea Great, 5-Year-Old female, black

Odyessea Great, 6-Year-Old female, black

Jatari Baker-Wooden, 9-Year-Old male, black

Police are asking that anyone who might know the whereabouts of the children to contact Detective Conor Clark at Haverhill Police's Phone: (978) 722-1566.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

