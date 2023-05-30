Haverhill Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Police in Haverhill, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kandhri Baker was last seen getting on a bus to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill from Whittier Middle School, police said around 7 p.m. Tuesday, although they did not say when she was last seen.

Baker is described as being about 5'6 and 130 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, Baker was wearing a black T-shirt, a white zip-up and black spandex shorts.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-373-1212.