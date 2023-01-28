Haverhill Resident, Dog Killed in Fire at Multi-Family Home

One person and a pet dog are dead following a fire at a multi-family home Saturday afternoon in Haverhill, Massachusetts, officials announced.

The Haverhill Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire on 9th Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m., according to a press release from Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Responding crews found smoke showing from the second floor on arrival, and firefighters found one person and a dog inside the home who had succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to just the affected unit, officials added.

Authorities are investigating the origin and cause of the fatal fire.