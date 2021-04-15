Hayley Hasselhoff Is European Playboy's First Curve Cover Star

Hayley Hasselhoff is making history as the first-ever curve model to cover European Playboy.

The daughter of David Hasselhoff shared the historic cover image to her Instagram on Wednesday, writing that she is "deeply humbled and honoured" to set this precedent for Playboy Germany.

"I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment," she wrote. "I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies' standards of beauty."

Hasselhoff voiced appreciation for photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, who shot her as her "truest self," adding, "we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way."

The 28-year-old model reflected on how her body image has impacted her mental health in the past, but now, "With May being Mental Heath [sic] Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself."

Her hope for other women is that they feel similarly empowered "to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you."

"If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are," she continued. "Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are--right here, right now."

Dozens of people congratulated the model on this career milestone, which follows the launch of her mental health initiative "Check In With You by Hayley Hasselhoff."

Hasselhoff told The Daily Mail that her parents are "always very supportive" when it comes to her career choices, and this is no exception. She noted that she's been doing this since she was 14 and her parents' support has been instrumental in her success.

"We all have different journeys in the curve industry but for me I started out as a curve model and I am still a curve model today," she shared. "To see the progression of where I've gone, to where I am today, I think they're both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them."

However, Hasselhoff admitted she was "apprehensive" about posing topless for the magazine, because it was a first for her. But seeing the results of the photoshoot made it all worth it, reflecting, "Everybody there knew it was for a bigger purpose and being able to showcase that women can be desired and loved no matter what shape or size they are."

To see the history-making photos, check out Hasselhoff's Instagram post here!