Hazmat Incident at West Bridgewater Elementary School

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the incident at Howard Elementary School

By Asher Klein

First responders at Howard Elementary School in West Bridgewater on Friday, May 12, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A hazardous materials incident was under investigation at an elementary school in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the incident at Howard Elementary School. Plymouth County Sheriff's officials didn't provide more information beyond that a hazmat response was underway.

First responders were at the school Friday morning.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

