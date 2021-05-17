Hazmat Situation Prompts Response to Roslindale Fire Station, Evacuation of Homes

Crews responded to a hazmat situation at a fire station in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood Monday evening.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed a Level 3 hazmat situation at 945 Canterbury St., where the station is located.

A short distance away, homes on Brook Street were evacuated.

Details were limited Monday. All fire officials will say is the situation has to do with an unknown chemical.

It was not immediately clear how many people were exposed or what their conditions are.