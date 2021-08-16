Local

Hazmat Team Called to Downtown Verizon Location Overnight

Crews used meters and thermal imaging to determine that all of the elevated levels were contained to one room.

By Staff Reports

Boston Fire Department

Hazmat crews responded to high levels of Carbon Monoxide in the battery room of a Verizon location in downtown Boston Sunday night.

The Boston Fire Department posted on Twitter that they responded to the lower level of 185 Franklin Street for the hazardous materials situation shortly before midnight.

Crews used meters and thermal imaging to determine that all of the elevated levels were contained to one room. Hazmat Technicians remained on scene with Verizon representatives to mitigate the situation.

No one was injured.

