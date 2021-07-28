Local

12 Firefighters Suffer Chemical Burns in Cambridge Hazmat Situation

The five-story apartment building houses about 45 female students from MIT during the school year, but anyone can live there during the summer

A hazardous material response team with the Boston Fire Department was deployed in Cambridge Wednesday morning, where 12 firefighters were taken to the hospital with chemical burns.

Firefighters responded to a call for the smell of smoke in a corner apartment on the fourth floor of 355 Mass Ave, near the edge of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus and Kendall Square. But when they arrived on scene, they noticed an unusual smell.

"There were no difficulties fighting the fire. The difficulty was identifying the chemicals," Cambridge Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Cahill Jr. said.

It remains unclear what type of chemical was involved.

The five-story apartment building houses about 45 female students from MIT during the school year, but anyone can live there during the summer. The building was evacuated.

Mass Ave, Brookline Street and Landsdowne Streets were closed for the investigation, the Cambridge Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

No further information was immediately available.

