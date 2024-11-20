Head of Mass. State Police unit that investigated Karen Read loses 6 days of leave

The Massachusetts State Police have disciplined the former head of a unit that investigated Karen Read, making him forfeit six days of accrued leave after an internal investigation.

Col. Geoffrey Noble announced Tuesday evening that Det. Lt. Brian Tully, who formerly led the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office's detective unit, was found to have violated department rules and regulations.

Tully was transferred out of the unit last month. State police said Tuesday that he had failed to supervise or discipline unit members "who were involved with inappropriate text messages relative to an ongoing homicide investigation."

Trooper Michael Proctor, who was suspended without pay this summer, has been under fire since testifying at trial to sending a series of texts to several people, including state police colleagues and supervisors. He called the texts "unprofessional and regrettable."

Beyond the loss of six days of accrued time, police did not give any further information on Tully's status since he was transitioned from the unit last month.

"Detective Lieutenant Tully will continue to be available to assist the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office with any cases in which he was previously involved," state police said in a statement at that time.

More state troopers with connections to the Karen Read case are the subjects of internal affairs investigations.