Head of the Charles Regatta Kicks off Friday: WATCH LIVE AT 7:45 A.M.

The 2022 Head of the Charles Regatta, a storied Boston tradition, kicks off Friday morning.

The first race will get underway at 7:45 a.m. Races continue through 11 a.m. Friday, and will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators have enjoyed the rowing race on the Charles River since it began in 1965. This year's Head of the Charles event will run through Sunday.

This is is the world's largest rowing event; this year, it will host some 11,000 competitors and is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators to Boston.

Head of the Charles schedule

Friday, Oct. 21

7:45 a.m.: Men's Senior-Veteran/Grand Veteran Singles (70+, 80+)

8:04 a.m.: Women's Senior/Veteran/Grand Veteran Singles (70+, 80+)

8:32 a.m.: Men's Grand Master/Veteran Singles (50+, 60+)

9:16 a.m.: Women's Grand Master/Veteran Singles (50+, 60+)

9:50 a.m.: Women's Senior-Master Doubles (50+)

9:57 a.m.: Women's Grand-Master Doubles (60+)

10:10 a.m.: Men's Senior-Master Doubles (50+)

10:16 a.m.: Men's Grand-Master Doubles (60+)

You can also find the full schedule for the entire weekend here.

Best places to watch the Head of the Charles

The organizers of the Head of the Charles have put together this handy list of some of the best places to watch the race in person if you're planning to head in to the city this weekend.

Head of the Charles road closures

Drivers should expect traffic impacts over the weekend due to the race.

Memorial Drive will be closed from the Cambridge Boat Club to Western Avenue from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Parking is extremely limited for spectators, athletes and volunteers, so race organizers urge people to carpool whenever possible or take the MBTA.

Here are some parking options if you are planning to drive.

