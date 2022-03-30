Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Littleton

Head-On Crash Closes Great Road in Littleton

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on Great Road (Route 119) in Littleton Wednesday morning

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Littleton, Massachusetts on Wednesday after police say one driver crossed the center line.

Littleton police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed over the center line while traveling on Great Road (Route 119) near Lawrence Street on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., crashing head-on into an Acura sedan. A box truck that was traveling behind the Acura was unable to stop and also hit the Jeep.

The drivers of the Jeep and Acura had to be extricated by firefighters. The Jeep was airlifted to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. The driver of the Acura was taken by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

No other injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

LittletonMassachusettstraffic
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us