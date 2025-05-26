Mass. couple killed in head-on crash in Dartmouth; other driver charged

A Westport, Massachusetts, couple is dead after the car they were in was struck head-on Sunday morning in Dartmouth.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced they are investigating the fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 422 Old Westport Road and claimed the lives of Jeffrey Moniz and his wife, Diane Moniz, both 76.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police who were dispatched to the scene found two vehicles -- a gray Toyota Rav 4 and a green Toyota Echo -- and the Moniz couple with traumatic injuries.

Jeffrey and Diane Moniz were transported to a local hospital where they were both pronounced dead, officials said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the Rav 4 driver, identified as 63-year-old Philip Morris, of Dartmouth, crossed the double yellow line and struck the Moniz's Echo head on.

Morris sustained minor injuries in the crash and has been charged for two counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and a marked lanes violation, officials said. He will be summonsed.

Further details were not immediately available, including why Morris crossed over the center line. The investigation into this double deadly crash is ongoing.