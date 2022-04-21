Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Heady Topper and Focal Banger Have Made Their Way Back Into Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Cans of Heady Topper roll off the line at the Alchemist on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, in Waterbury, Vermont.
Toby Talbot/AP

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Back during the early days of the pandemic, a couple of Vermont beers with cult-like followings suddenly became available in the local area, only to disappear as quickly as they came. Now beer lovers in the Boston area have another chance to get them, though it could be short-lived once again.

A check on a handful of beer and wine shops in the region indicates that Heady Topper and Focal Banger are available once again, including in Boston, Arlington, Needham, Woburn, Melrose, and other cities and towns locally, and it appears that some restaurants and bars may be offering them as well. The Alchemist brewery's Facebook page--which mentioned back in the spring of 2020 that Heady and Focal would be available in Massachusetts for awhile--has not posted anything about the beers being back this time around, but they are indeed here again, though a person at one beer shop tells us that this may be a "one-time deal."

The Alchemist, which is located in Waterbury and Stowe, VT, is known in part for its award-winning Heady Topper double IPA and Focal Banger IPA.
by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us