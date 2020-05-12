Heady Topper, Focal Banger Available Once Again in the Boston Area

Early last month, it was reported that a couple of Vermont beers with cult-like followings were now available in the Boston area, and while distribution ceased a couple of weeks later, it is now back.

A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that Heady Topper and Focal Banger are available once again in the local area as of Tuesday, with Thistle & Shamrock in Cambridge saying that they had some as of Tuesday morning while Porter Square Wine & Spirits in Cambridge tweeted this morning that they had both as well. It is not known how extensive the distribution of the two beers currently is, though The Alchemist brewery says in a Facebook post that Massachusetts should expect to see both of them every four to five weeks or so moving forward.

The Alchemist, which is located in Stowe, Vermont, is known mainly for its award-winning Heady Topper beer, a double IPA that has been one of the most sought-after beers in the country over the years, while Focal Banger is an IPA that also has a big following.

