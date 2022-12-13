Healey, Driscoll Announce First Round of Hires for Incoming Administration

Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll have announced their first round of hires for their incoming administration with a news release Tuesday.

Three hires were revealed.

Matthew Gorzkowicz will be appointed as Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance.

Kate Cook will be Chief of Staff.

Gabrielle Viator will serve as Senior Advisor.

Gorzkowicz was noted for his over 25 years of experience in state finance and budgeting in Massachusetts, including during his role as the Associate Vice President for Administration and Finance at the University of Massachusetts President's Office for over a decade.

Cook current is the First Assistant Attorney General in the Healey's AG's Office.

Viator is another pull from Healey's current office. She is currently the Chief Deputy Attorney General.