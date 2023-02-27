Local

Maura Healey

Healey, Driscoll to Make ‘Major Affordability Announcement' at Lynn YMCA Monday

Affordability was a big issue for Healey during her campaign for Massachusetts governor

By Oscar Margain

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is expected to make a "major" announcement about affordability in the Bay State, just days before she is expected to hand over her state budget proposal.

Healey has repeatedly said that she wants to cut taxes for low income residents and make the state more competitive, but hasn't really provided details. Some of those details could be unveiled Monday, during Healey's scheduled visit to the Demakes Family YMCA in Lynn.

The Governor has said that she would include her tax cut plan inside of her state budget proposal, which she is set to turn in in two days.

Affordability was a big issue for Healey during her campaign.

“Our job from day 1 is to make our state more affordable," Healey said back in November during her victory speech. "I’ll be a governor for every person who is struggling with higher costs. We’ll make Massachusetts more competitive so that the people who come here, stay here and grow their businesses here."

Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll are expected to make their "major affordability announcement" Monday at 9:30 a.m.

