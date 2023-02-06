Healey Going to Washington for State of the Union, National Governors Association Meetings

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is expected to travel out of state this week to attend the State of the Union Address and the National Governors Association meetings in Washington, D.C. It will be her first trip outside of the state since taking office last month and the first time the governor's powers will be handed down to Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

Healey's office confirmed to the News Service on Monday that the governor will participate in the NGA winter meeting, which runs from Thursday through Saturday in the nation's capital. The NGA said the governors who attend will "join federal officials and leaders from business, academia and philanthropy for solutions-driven conversations around the top issues in states and territories."

Congressman Richard Neal's also announced Monday that Healey will be his guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday night.

On Friday, Biden plans to host the governors at the White House so he and Vice President Kamala Harris can "hear directly from the Governors about the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration's economic agenda on states across the country" and "discuss opportunities for states to continue to invest in infrastructure, manufacturing, workforce development, and lowering costs for working families, among other key priorities." On Saturday night, the White House hosts the governors for a closed-press "black-tie dinner" at the White House.

Healey's office said more details about her trip would be coming soon. Former Gov. Charlie Baker frequently traveled to participate in NGA events and sat on the bipartisan organization's executive committee.