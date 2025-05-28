Healey highlights ‘fear' and ‘anxiety' after ICE arrests on Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard

Federal officials apprehended "around 40" individuals on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard on Tuesday, part of continuing immigration law enforcement efforts that authorities said involved "a documented gang member and at least one child sex offender."

In the wake of the apprehensions, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey at an unrelated press conference Wednesday raised questions about due process and a lack of information about those arrested. She called it "very disturbing, needless to say, to wake up to that news about that activity" on the two islands and alleged that immigration enforcement operations are causing "fear" and "anxiety" in Massachusetts communities.

In a press release Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not release information about the identities of any of the people arrested and alleged without specifics that "many" had "U.S. criminality."

The agency highlighted operational cooperation across federal agencies, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"ICE officers and FBI, DEA and ATF agents worked together to arrest a significant number of illegal alien offenders which included at least one child predator," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement. "Our partners in the U.S. Coast Guard facilitated a safe and efficient transport of the alien offenders off Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, ensuring the safety of the residents of those communities. ICE and our federal partners made a strong stand for prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing illegal aliens from our New England neighborhoods."

Sudden immigration sweeps have become a common occurrence in Massachusetts during President Donald Trump's second term, riling affected communities.

"This operation highlights FBI Boston’s ongoing commitment to supporting our partners at the Department of Homeland Security with identifying and apprehending those who are breaking the law by violating our immigration laws and, in some cases, committing crimes that endanger public safety,” said Kimberly Milka, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

Healey said state officials and local police chiefs have "zero" information about the federal operations here.

"I'd like information," she said. "I understand that there were 40 people picked up. I also have only heard about two with alleged criminal records. And you know, this is part of the problem that we're seeing with ICE across the country, and certainly here in Massachusetts. People are being picked up, we have no information about their circumstance. There have been real questions raised about due process and whether or not ICE and immigration officials are following, complying with due process here and in other states, and we need answers."

Healey continued: "It's one thing to go after and target those who have committed crimes, who are here unlawfully. You know, it's concerning when we see people, moms and dads, being ripped away from families, neighbors, you know, coworkers taken away, literally, it looks like on the way to job sites in Nantucket and on the Vineyard. So we need to know more. But you know, the fear and the uncertainty, the anxiety that is created in these communities, I think is totally unnecessary. I don't think that this was what we thought that ICE was supposed to be doing."

As attorney general, Healey said, she set up the New England Strike Force on Fentanyl.

"I'm happy to cooperate with federal and local and state law enforcement when it comes to going out and chasing bad guys and putting them away," the governor said. "But what we're seeing, you know, are too many instances where real questions about due process are raised."