Healey Holding Inaugural Bash at TD Garden

Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll plan to hold their inaugural celebration at TD Garden on the night of Thursday, Jan. 5.

"The January 5th inauguration will mark the first time an all-women ticket is sworn in to lead a state in American history, and make Healey the first lesbian Governor in the country," Healey's inaugural team announced. "Through their inaugural events, Healey and Driscoll plan to honor the people and movements that helped pave the way to make this historic moment possible."

Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Driscoll have attached the theme "Moving the Ball Forward" to their inaugural, a reference to their time as college and professional basketball players.

"This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers -- and there's no better place to hold the event than at TD Garden," Healey said in a statement. "It's about looking forward to the future and engaging directly with people about how we can deliver for them across this Commonwealth."

The inaugural team said Wednesday that tickets will become available "in the coming weeks" as well as details about the timing, ticketing, program, and additional events.

The new Legislature will be sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, and Healey and Driscoll will be sworn in on Jan. 5. Gov. Charlie Baker said this fall in a radio interview that he plans to take the traditional "lone walk" down the front steps on Jan. 4, a day before he officially leaves office.