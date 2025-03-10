Energy

Healey expected to announce bill to bring down energy costs Monday

Healey's announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

By Munashe Kwangwari

Boston, MA – January 22: Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announces her annual budget plan during a State House press conference. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Another phase of Governor Maura Healey's plan to bring down energy costs is set to be announced on Monday.

Healey previously promised to take action after signing an executive order to lower home heating bills.

The governor is expected to speak Monday at the Community Teamwork Building in Lowell alongside Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

Last Wednesday, Healey announced to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce that she would file an energy affordability and independence bill to address the higher-than-normal utility bills this winter. During that time, she mentioned that Secretary Tepper was the one working on the proposal and accepting input from the business community.

Healey has so far offered few details about the bill, only saying it would focus on providing discounts, cutting programs that "aren't working" and removing government red tape.

