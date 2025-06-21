Healey reacts to verdict in Karen Read trial

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey responded Friday to the acquittal of Karen Read in the murder of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

Prosecutors accused Read of hitting O'Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 in Canton, leaving him to die in the snow. Their first trial against her last year ended with a hung jury, and the second ended Wednesday with Read being found convicted only of operating under the influence as jurors found her not guilty of other charges, including second-degree murder.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I always reflect on the family of John O'Keefe and feel very sorry for them, but the criminal justice system has run its course, and there is finality in that," the governor said. "My best to the members of the O'Keefe family."

Read has long argued she had been framed in a coverup involving members of law enforcement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Another member of the jury shared what the group was discussing as it decided Karen Read's fate. Plus, we hear from Read's parents.

Jurors who have spoken publicly have said that there were too many holes in the investigation for them to convict her of murder, manslaughter or leaving the scene of a crash causing death.

"The problem for the jury is the answers were not in the courtroom," David Yannetti, one of Read's defense attorneys, said Friday. "They charged the wrong person with murder, and that's why they lost."

Through a spokesperson, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey declined to comment Friday after two days of calls, emails and attempts to reach him in-person.

Healey also declined to comment when asked whether the public deserves to hear from Morrissey.