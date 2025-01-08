Healey says room inspections at shelters will be ‘done lawfully' after Revere arrest

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has ordered an inspection of all state shelters after an undocumented Dominican national was allegedly found with drugs and an assault rifle at a Revere hotel shelter.

Investigators recovered an AR-15 and $1 million worth of fentanyl and cocaine from a room at the Quality Inn, which serves as an emergency shelter for families.

"We have a housing crisis that we've got to deal with," Healey said Tuesday. "There'll be room inspections, and you know, we'll work to make sure that they're done lawfully."

Police arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant from the Dominican Republic, on drug and gun charges.

"Massachusetts is the only state in the nation to have this policy of housing migrants from Day One when they come across the border," said Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale.

Carnevale said the governor must reform the shelter system and end the right-to-shelter law.

"We've seen incidences time and again of public safety being jeopardized," she added.

Social worker Robin Gersten welcomes the inspections and wants to see more resources that can ensure people's safety.

"There's definitely not enough support," she said. "I've been in shelters where ... things were just filthy and there was no oversight."

There are already rules at state shelters, including announced inspections, curfews, daily housekeeping and background checks.

Healey said Sanchez found his way into the shelter without registering with the program.

The governor has been working to ease the strain on the shelter system and dissuade immigrants from coming to the state, while also noting that out of 6,500 migrants who went through the shelter system, more than half — about 4,800 — are out now with work permits and jobs.

"They're getting the skills and getting them the documentation so they can have valid jobs," said Susan Valliere, who supports Healey's efforts. "Desperation — desperate people do desperate things."

Healey said she's been working with immigration authorities, including ICE, to crack down and remove criminals, but she doesn't support round-ups of non-criminal migrants.

She also says she will be shutting down the hotel shelters sometime this year.