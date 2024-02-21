Brockton

Healey says Steward should transfer ownership of hospitals, leave the state

"For years, you have refused to engage in the same level of basic transparency that every other system in the state offers by not releasing your audited financial statements," the governor wrote in the letter

By Munashe Kwangwari

Patients in Brockton, Massachusetts, are anxiously awaiting the fate of Steward Health Care as the organization grapples with a financial crisis.

Gov. Maura Healey said that Steward should transfer ownership of the hospitals and leave the state altogether.

She's demanding Steward create an action plan to detail how they plan to address these financial woes, saying if they don't comply, the state will act by possibly freezing admissions to any of their nine hospitals in the state, closing beds and transferring patients to other hospitals.

In a three-page letter to Steward CEO Ralph de la Torre, she listed several demands, including ensuring safe staffing and supply levels, allowing the state Department of Public Health to put monitors in all of its locations and immediately its financial record.

Steward — a Texas-based health care system — reportedly owes $50 million in unpaid rent. Healey called on them to produce those financial documents by the end of the day this Friday.

While the letter didn't say what consequences the health care system would face if it didn't comply, Healey Cced the acting U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch will tour Good Samaritan on Wednesday. He's expected to be joined by Steward officials.

