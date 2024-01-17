Healey to deliver 1st State of the Commonwealth address

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will deliver her first State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night.

Healey's first year in office has come with several challenges, including the migrant crisis, high cost of housing, the MBTA and most recently, emergency budget cuts.

One of the issues she will talk about Wednesday night is making early education and child care more affordable. She wants to have free or low-cost preschool access for a two dozen cities by 2026.

"We know that child care is such a linchpin to the health and well-being not only of families and the success of these little guys but it's absolutely essential to everything we do as a state, who we are and where we are going to," said Healey.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Healey already signed an executive order directing her administration to find innovative strategies in child care.

The governor will deliver her speech at 7 p.m.