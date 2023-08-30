Healey touring Sumner Tunnel days before it reopens from monthslong closure

Days before the Sumner Tunnel is scheduled to reopen to traffic after a two-month shutdown for restoration work, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will tour the site with outgoing Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca and other officials Wednesday afternoon.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Undersecretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt and MBTA General Manager Philip Eng are also slated to attend the hard hat tour with reporters, starting near the North End exit of the Sumner Tunnel.

Transit officials say the tunnel, which closed on July 5, should reopen by 5 a.m. at the latest on Friday. Normal fares will resume for the MBTA on Friday, including on the Blue Line, which was operating free to riders during the tunnel closure.

The closure of the Sumner Tunnel has given Boston drivers headaches for weeks.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In a surprise announcement Monday, the Healey administration said Fiandaca, who served four years as transportation commissioner under former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, will depart from her post on Sept. 11 and stay in an advisory role for the rest of the year.

Officials didn't say why she was leaving, but said it was her choice.

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed on "most weekends" this fall through next summer, according to a government webpage about ongoing construction and maintenance work. Another two-month closure is scheduled for next summer.