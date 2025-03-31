‘Disturbing and alarming': Healey reacts to Trump's comments on third term

Gov. Maura Healey called President Donald Trump's comments about seeking a third term in office "very disturbing and alarming" Monday, while Congressman Jake Auchincloss pointed to "silence from congressional Republicans" about the president's remarks.

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said he was "not joking" about the possibility of seeking another term in the White House. The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution sets a two-term limit for presidents.

"A lot of people want me to do it," he said. "But I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration." When asked if he had been presented with plans to get around constitutional term limits, the twice-elected Trump said, "There are methods which you could do it."

The 22nd Amendment provides that, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

"It's very disturbing and alarming as somebody who practiced constitutional law, and I think for anybody who understands the face of democracy and how things have worked in this country," Healey said, when asked by a reporter about the comments after an unrelated Monday morning event in Newton.

She continued that she is focused on what she can control as governor, such as housing and energy costs in Massachusetts.

At the same Charles River Chamber event Monday morning, Congressman Jake Auchincloss also addressed Trump's comments to reporters.

"The thing to pay attention to is not Donald Trump claiming he's going to do something unconstitutional, because that's a day that ends in 'Y.' The thing to pay attention to is the silence from congressional Republicans that, even when the president of the United States says something so blatantly illegal, they will still refuse to stand up to him," Auchincloss said.