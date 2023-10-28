‘Healing Together': Maine Gov. Mills launches website to support victims of Lewiston mass shooting

A new website launched by the Maine governor offers information on ways to support the victims of the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting, including places to donate and where to find mental health resources.

The "Healing Together" website comes on the heels of Wednesday's massacre, where 18 people were killed and more than a dozen wounded when a gunman opened fire at two local businesses. The suspected gunman has been found dead.

The site provides information on where to send donations that support victims, families, first responders and the organizations that have responded in the wake of the violence.

There are multiple community funds, including those established by the Maine Community Foundation, the L-A Metro Chamber, the United Way of Androscoggin County, and Central Maine Medical Center, that are offering financial help for those affected.

“In the face of great tragedy and difficulty, it is a hallmark of Maine people to come together to love and support one another. To that end, I know many people right now are asking, ‘How can I help?’ I encourage Maine people to use and share our ‘Healing Together’ website as a resource to support the families of the victims and the greater Lewiston community as we begin the long and difficult process of healing," Mills wrote in a media statement.

The website offers a central location for all the groups working to support victims and families following the tragedy. It also points visitors to mental health resources.

For those seeking help in person, a Family Assistance Center has been opened at the Lewiston Armory. This center, located at 65 Central Ave., is dedicated specifically to victims who were present during the shootings, or victims' families or support systems. There victims will be able to find support resources without having to visit multiple agencies at multiple locations. It will be open for the foreseeable future daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A second center dedicated to mental health assistance for anyone in the community struggling with the tragedy, whether they were present during the shootings or not, is available at the Ramada Inn on Pleasant Street in Lewiston.

You can visit the website at maine.gov/governor/mills/Lewiston.