Health care workers in Massachusetts on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic will receive a temporary boost in their paychecks, after an agreement over hazard pay was reached Sunday night.

Under the deal between the state and American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees Council 93 union, workers will get up to a $10 boost in pay as well as a $500 bonus.

Workers with licenses related to their occupation will get a $10-an-hour increase and everyone else will receive a $5-an-hour raise under the deal, which applies to members who work in state human services facilities and other group homes.

Eligible workers who have not missed a shift or a regular work day since Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency will also receive a $500 bonus.

There are about 6,500 front line health care workers who will benefit from the pay raises as their jobs put them at an increased risk of getting the coronavirus, according to the union, which represents about 45,000 public employees throughout New England.

The raise will go into effect immediately and is expected to last until at least May 30, but could go longer.