coronavirus

Health Experts Explain Impact of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

An FDA panel has unanimously supported Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, a major step toward emergency approval

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a Friday hearing, an independent panel recommended that the FDA move forward in approving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson says its trials show the vaccine is 72% effective in the United States in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 infections.

It does not need to be stored in frigid temperatures and it's only one dose.

"You just give them that one injection, you don't have to sit down and schedule that second visit, and the cold chain doesn't have to be maintained," said Professor Ann Sheehy, an expert in viruses and immunology at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. "Another vaccine in the mix is going to make getting everybody vaccinated that we need to be vaccinated much easier and faster."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Now that the independent panel has made a positive recommendation, the FDA will need to vote to grant authorization of the vaccine which could happen soon.

Still, it will take a while for vaccine supply to really be impacted.

In the meantime, health experts say coronavirus guidelines will be sticking around.

"People, I think, have been largely patient in Massachusetts, and I think they're going to need to not only be patient, but they need to be aware this is not a free pass," said Professor Kathleen Carey, a health economist at the Boston University School of Public Health. "Life is not going back to normal."

More on the coronavirus pandemic

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson Board Member Says 20 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Will Be Delivered by the End of March

coronavirus 8 hours ago

FDA Panel Unanimously Recommends Third Covid Vaccine as J&J Wins Key Vote in Path to Emergency Use

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19vaccineJohnson & Johnson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us