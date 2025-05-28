Trump Administration

Health experts weigh in on impact of CDC changing COVID vaccine recommendations

The CDC will no longer recommend the COVID vaccine for healthy children or healthy pregnant women, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced.

By Michael Rosenfield

The Trump administration has made a major shift on COVID vaccination policy.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime critic of the COVID vaccine, announced Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would no longer recommend it for healthy children or healthy pregnant women.

Dr. Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital, said he would have liked to have seen the traditional scientific review process play out before any decisions were made.

"These are complicated topics," Levy said. "In my mind, all the more reason to have convened a committee to discuss this."

It will likely be harder for parents to get their children vaccinated and for pregnant women to get the shot because it likely won't be covered by insurance, he said.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. posted a video on social media where he, along with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, announced that the CDC would no longer recommend the COVID vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women.

Levy explained that the COVID vaccine may soon be only recommended for people 65 and older, and for those with chronic disease or are immunocompromised.

"Folks who don't fall into the preferred category for receiving the vaccine might find themselves, for example, having to pay quite a bit out of pocket to receive the vaccine," he said.

"I have seen quite a few pregnant women seriously ill with COVID-19," said Dr. Shira Doron, chief infection control officer at Tufts Medicine.

She said that there likely should be a reduction in the overall number of people getting COVID shots, but that pregnant women should be considered immunocompromised.

As a whole, she said, there's been a series of mixed messages from the government about vaccine eligibility going forward.

"Now we have three different messages going around about who should get the vaccine, and there's no way now to avoid complete and utter confusion," said Doron.

Right now, If you want a COVID vaccine booster, you can still go out and get one and have it covered by insurance. It's unclear how long that will last.

