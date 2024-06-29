Health officials alert about potential exposure to measles in New Hampshire and Massachusetts

The Mass. Department of Public Health issued an alert of a possible exposure of measles from an international visitor.

According to DPH, the person traveled through Boston to Amsterdam using public transportation on Saturday, June 22 while infectious.

DPH says exposure to that individual may have occurred at 11:40 a.m. on the Dartmouth Coach bus line in Hanover, NH. From Dartmouth College to Boston, MA arriving at Logan Airport (Boston, MA) at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Then from 2:40 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at Terminal E on Flight KLM6016 from Boston to Amsterdam departing from Gate E5

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed the individual was in the following areas:

June 20-22: Dartmouth College campus, Hanover

June 20-22: The Hanover Inn, 2 E Wheelock Street, Hanover

June 20, 3pm: Hanover Scoops, 57 S Main Street, Hanover

June 20-22: Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery, 30 S Main Street, Hanover (one meal on unknown date and time)

According to the Department of Health, Measles is more easily spread than almost any other disease.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes several days before developing a body rash.

Authorities say anyone who shows symptoms should call their healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency department.

“Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that has seen an increase in cases and outbreaks worldwide,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “People who are not vaccinated are at greater risk of infection. The best way for people to protect themselves from this disease is to make sure they are vaccinated.”