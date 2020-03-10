coronavirus

Health Officials Announce 2 New Cases of Coronavirus in RI

That brings the total number of cases in the state to five

By Marc Fortier

Rhode Island health officials announced two new presumptive cases of coronavirus in the state Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to five.

The first patient is a woman in her 50s who had recently traveled to Egypt. The second is a woman in her 30s who works at a Rhode Island hospital. The source of her infection is not yet known.

Both women are recovering at home, health officials said.

All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with these people are being instructed to self-quarantine.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the coronavirus threat, which allows the state to activate the National Guard if needed and to quickly receive any available federal aid.

Also on Monday, the state's largest hospital network suspended all patient visits at its hospitals to prevent the spread of the virus.

