Hearing in Karen Read case scheduled for Tuesday. Watch live at 10

The Karen Read case is back in court on Tuesday.

A discovery hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Norfolk Superior Court.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Read is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s attorneys argue she is being framed and that other law enforcement officers are responsible for O’Keefe’s death.

A judge declared a mistrial in June after finding that jurors couldn’t reach an agreement. A retrial on the same charges is set to begin in January.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Prosecutors said Read, a former adjunct professor at Bentley College, and O’Keefe, a 16-year member of the Boston police, had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow Boston officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away. An autopsy found O’Keefe had died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma.

The defense portrayed Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside. They argued that investigators focused on Read because she was a “convenient outsider” who saved them from having to consider law enforcement officers as suspects.

Tuesday's hearing will dive into phone records from Read's mother and father and whether they will be allowed to be used as part of her second trial. The defense team is also seeking person emails and cellphone data from Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.