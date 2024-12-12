Hearing in Karen Read case to discuss expert testimony, scheduling issues: Watch live at 9 a.m.

A hearing is scheduled to be held Thursday morning in the Karen Read case ahead of her second trial next year.

It is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Norfolk Superior Court.

The reason for the hearing is to discuss whether certain experts will be allowed to testify at Read's second trial. Scheduling for the trial is also expected to be discussed after Judge Beverly Cannone last week approved a motion from the defense team and prosecutors to delay the trial from January until April.

In the joint motion filed last month, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and Read's team requested the start of the trial be moved back to April 1, 2025. It had been set to start on Jan. 27.

Attorneys for both sides said they would like more time to prepare and noted that the trial will have new expert witnesses. Prosecutors have said they intend to retest some forensic evidence, and the timeframe to get the results of some of that testing was not yet clear. They are also looking to include expert witnesses who did not testify in the first trial.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022. Read's team claims she was framed, the victim of a police conspiracy. She faces charges of second-degree murder, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and involuntary manslaughter.

The case has captured international attention and the first trial, which ended in a mistrial in July, raised questions about the way Massachusetts State Police investigators handled the case.