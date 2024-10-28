Hearing in Karen Read civil case scheduled for Monday

Karen Read returns to court Monday, this time for the wrongful death lawsuit against her.
The family of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, filed a wrongful death suit against Read and the two Canton, Massachusetts, bars they visited on the night he died.
Read's lawyers want the civil case to be put on hold until after her second criminal trial next year.
