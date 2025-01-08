Hearing scheduled in Brian Walshe murder trial: Watch live at 1:45 p.m.

A hearing is scheduled to be held on Wednesday afternoon in the case of Brian Walshe, the man accused of killing his wife Ana and dismembering her body in 2023.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court. You can watch the proceedings live in the video player above.

Walshe last appeared in court in early December, where the new judge assigned to oversee the trial scheduled jury selection for Oct. 20, 2025. The trial is expected to last three or four weeks.

Prosecutors said at that hearing that they were still waiting to receive all of the DNA evidence in the case, which was originally expected earlier in the year. The hold-up was reportedly over who will pay for testing of key samples of evidence through a private lab. That's expected to be discussed at Wednesday's hearing.

According to court filings, hundreds of pages of notes and over 2,500 images from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are now in possession of Walshe's defense attorneys. Many of the records given to the defense team Tuesday involve suspended Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, who is set to face a trial board next week due to misconduct allegations stemming from the Karen Read murder case.

Proctor was the lead investigator in both cases. His testimony at Read's first trial — which ended with a hung jury — raised serious questions about police integrity.

The list of records given to Walshe's attorney's include notes taken by Proctor from when he was a lead investigator on the Cohasset case.

Ana Walshe was reported missing in January of 2023, and a few weeks later, her husband Brian Walshe was arrested on charges including murder, misleading an investigation and improperly moving a human body. He is now being held without bail.

The Walshe case is one of the most high-profile murder cases in the area in recent years. Ana Walshe was first reported missing just a few days into 2023, and as the search for her grew more desperate, her husband Brian began facing charges. He was first charged with misleading police, and eventually murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The 39-year-old mom of three's body was never recovered. Prosecutors alleged that Brian killed her in their Cohasset home early New Year's Day, dismembered her body and discarded it into the trash.

Brian allegedly made a series of Google searches on their son's iPad that centered around discarding of a body.

Prosecutors will likely need to lean on digital evidence — including DNA lab testing and internet searches — to try and secure a conviction from a jury, since Ana's body was never found, criminal justice experts have told NBC10 Boston.

During the search for Ana, law enforcement eventually found in a dumpster near Brian's mother's house pieces of clothes and jewelry that Brian Walshe said she was wearing when she left their house early New Year's Day, along with a hacksaw that had a bone fragment in, prosecutors have said.