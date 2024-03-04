What's next in the Ana Walshe murder case? Hearing set for Monday

There is a hearing scheduled on Monday in Brian Walshe's pending murder case tied to his alleged killing of his wife, Ana.

The hearing, a status conference, is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. This hearing is less than two weeks after Walshe was sentenced by a federal judge for a years-long art fraud scheme that he pleaded guilty to before the alleged murder of his wife. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison for the art scheme.

Walshe's appearance was waived for Monday's hearing.

He faces a murder charge for the death of his wife in January of 2023. The case involved a massive search across eastern Massachusetts, and received international attention because of Ana's ties to Washington D.C. and Serbia, and due to the gruesome nature of the allegations made against Brian. He is accused of dismembering and discarding her body, and allegedly made a series of disturbing Google searches about how to do so.

Walshe received a court-appointed lawyer in December — Larry Tipton. A judge said during a hearing that month that Walshe was being considered indigent, meaning he could no longer afford a private attorney. Tracy Miner was said to have filed a motion to withdraw from the case. She did, however, appear with him for his sentencing hearing in federal court for the art fraud case.

During a discovery hearing in November, attorneys on both sides said they were still working with crime labs on evidence processing.