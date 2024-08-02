Heat advisory through Saturday, storms and localized flooding possible

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here, and explore live, interactive radar below:

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Another hot and humid afternoon is on tap as we find ourselves in the middle of a soupy, summertime airmass. Much of the region will remain on the dry side Friday afternoon, but as a warm front moves in from the southwest, it will introduce a bit more in the way of humidity and a few showers and thunderstorms along it as it pushes northward through this evening.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index between 95-100! There will be a bit of relief along the coastline with some localized sea breezes.

Overnight another round of showers and downpours is expected to pass through southern New England and exit the Maine coastline early Saturday morning. This has the potential to bring some localized flooding with it. Low temps will be in the 70s south and 60s north.

The heat and humidity sticks around Saturday, with a few showers, downpours, and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon, but we will see plenty of dry times as well. With so much moisture in the atmosphere, localized flooding is possible in areas where showers develop. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat index values in the mid 90s.

The humidity sticks around Sunday but the heat will back off as we find more clouds around as well as a better chance for showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. Again, localized flooding is possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s.

Relief is in sight, and it arrives Tuesday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

Have a great Friday!