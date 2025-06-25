Another stifling day of heat in Greater Boston. When will we get some relief?

It’s hard to believe that our high temperature soared above 100 yesterday in Boston, shattering our old record high of 95 degrees set back in 2013.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

And we weren’t the only ones feeling the record heat here in New England.

But our early season heat wave is showing signs of breaking down soon, with temperatures in the 60s on the way.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But as we move through this Wednesday, it’s going to be another hot one here in Greater Boston.

In fact, today is a First Alert to warn you about some of the heat dangers that will continue through the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of our area until early this evening. Heat index values could get as high as 101 degrees.

Make sure you drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day. Also, don’t forget to care for your pets and your elderly neighbors.

Click here for active weather alerts in New England.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today.

But a few pop-up showers and storms could develop this afternoon and evening, all ahead of a cold front that will nudge in from the north.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in Boston and the low to mid 90s inland. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Get ready for some big heat relief, starting Thursday. The cold front will stall near our area, giving way to “cooler” temperatures and some wet weather. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday. We’ll see a few scattered showers here and there into the afternoon and evening.

Highs will sink into the upper 60s in Boston on Friday.

We’ll see a good deal of clouds and possibly a couple of showers on Friday.

The weekend brings a few more scattered showers to the region, especially by Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70. Drier weather moves in by Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

High temperatures will climb back into the 80s by Monday.