Weather

Heat and humidity take a hiatus. Here's what to expect this weekend

Drier air is moving in and dewpoints will drop gradually throughout the day

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thunderstorms have cleared, and humid conditions will slowly come to a close for the near term. Afternoon temperatures will touch the mid-to-upper 80s with a southwest wind.

Drier air is moving in and dewpoints will drop gradually throughout the day -- ultimately back into the 50s, aided by Canadian air.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Friday morning will be rather crisp and relatively cool to start with temperatures in the low 60s across MetroWest and upper 50s through the Monadnock Region. Friday is cool, in the lower 80s with dry skies.

The weekend looks very comfortable, but warmer and dry.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us