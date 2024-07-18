Heat and humidity take a hiatus. Here's what to expect this weekend

Thunderstorms have cleared, and humid conditions will slowly come to a close for the near term. Afternoon temperatures will touch the mid-to-upper 80s with a southwest wind.

Drier air is moving in and dewpoints will drop gradually throughout the day -- ultimately back into the 50s, aided by Canadian air.

Friday morning will be rather crisp and relatively cool to start with temperatures in the low 60s across MetroWest and upper 50s through the Monadnock Region. Friday is cool, in the lower 80s with dry skies.

The weekend looks very comfortable, but warmer and dry.