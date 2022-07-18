Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
hot weather

Heat Emergency Declared in Boston With Scorching Temperatures Coming

Highs in the 90s are forecast in New England through the week, with more humid air -- especially Thursday when heat index values may be in the 100 to 105 range

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

With temperatures set to head back in the 90s this week, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency in the city Tuesday through Thursday.

The emergency declaration, issued Monday, will open cooling centers at a dozen Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers.

See more information on the city's heat emergency at boston.gov/heat.

"We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extreme weather," Wu said in a release, noting the risk that climate change presents to people in Boston.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The 10-day forecast starting Monday, July 18, 2022, showing a potential heat wave through Saturday.
NBC10 Boston
The 10-day forecast starting Monday, July 18, 2022, showing a potential heat wave through Saturday.

Highs in the 90s are forecast in New England through the week, with more humid air -- especially Thursday when heat index values may be in the 100 to 105 range. Our weather team has issued a First Alert for that day.

There are some ways you can cool down your hot car without simply blasting the AC.

More on hot weather news

Business 2 hours ago

Flights Briefly Suspended at London Airport After Runway Damaged During Heat Wave

hot weather May 20

Heat Emergency Declared in Boston Ahead of Scorching Weekend

This article tagged under:

hot weatherBOSTONMichelle Wucooling center
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us