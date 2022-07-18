Heat Emergency Declared in Boston With Scorching Temperatures Coming

With temperatures set to head back in the 90s this week, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency in the city Tuesday through Thursday.

The emergency declaration, issued Monday, will open cooling centers at a dozen Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers.

See more information on the city's heat emergency at boston.gov/heat.

"We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extreme weather," Wu said in a release, noting the risk that climate change presents to people in Boston.

Highs in the 90s are forecast in New England through the week, with more humid air -- especially Thursday when heat index values may be in the 100 to 105 range. Our weather team has issued a First Alert for that day.

